Mukhtar, Willis help Nashville tie 1-1 with Crew

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 11:37
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored in the 77th minute, Joe Willis had five saves and Nashville SC tied the Columbus Crew 1-1 on Wednesday night.

Mukhtar, who scored four goals as a rookie last season, ran onto a cross by Daniel Ríos and slipped right-footer around defender Jonathan Mensah that froze goalkeeper Eloy Room and bounced into the net to even the game.

Mukhtar has 14 goals this season, tied for fifth most in MLS.

Lucas Zelarayán gave Columbus (10-12-8) a 1-0 lead when he blasted a one-touch shot into the net in the 75th minute.

Nashville (11-3-16) is undefeated, with five ties, in its last six games.

