Kljestan scores in 2nd straight game, LA Galaxy beat Dynamo

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 11:21
The shot by LA Galaxy forward Kevin Cabral (9) is wide as it passes by Houston Dynamo goalkeeper Michael Nelson, left, with Tim Parker (5) and Zarek V...
LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, right, passes the ball in front of Houston Dynamo midfielder Darwin Ceren, left, during the first half of an M...
LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez (26) kicks the ball from between between Houston Dynamo midfielder Darwin Ceren (24) and midfielder Griffin Dorsey...
Houston Dynamo defender Sam Junqua, left, and LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez, right, push off each other as they chase the ball during the first ...
LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Bond, right, makes a save on the goal attempt by Houston Dynamo's Sam Junqua, left, during the first half of an MLS socc...
Houston Dynamo forward Carlos Darwin Quintero, left, moves the ball past the defense of LA Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos, right, during the fi...
Los Angeles Galaxy midfielder Jonathan dos Santos (8) kicks away the ball between the legs of Houston Dynamo midfielder Darwin Ceren, left, during the...
LA Galaxy defender Niko Hamalainen, middle, keeps the ball in play as Houston Dynamo midfielder Griffin Dorsey (25) defends and official Jeremy Kieso,...

HOUSTON (AP) — Sacha Kljestan and Kevin Cabral scored in the LA Galaxy's 3-0 win over the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles (13-11-6) has won two straight after getting a stoppage-time winner from Kljestan on Saturday. Houston (6-13-12) was eliminated from playoff contention Saturday.

Kljestan scored on a penalty kick in the 39th minute and a Zarek Valentin own goal gave the Galaxy a 2-0 lead at the break. Cabral scored two minutes after halftime on a breakaway.

Greg Vanney earned his 100th regular-season victory as an MLS coach.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

