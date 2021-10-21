Alexa
Taiwan man punches Hi-Life customer, clerk for asking him to wear mask

  315
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/21 12:33
(Taoyuan Police Department image)

(Taoyuan Police Department image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Video surfaced on Wednesday (Oct. 20) showing an irate man throwing punches at both a customer and a clerk inside a convenience store in north Taiwan after he was asked to wear a mask.

At 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, a red sedan parked outside a Hi-Life convenience store in Taoyuan City's Zhongli District. Three men and one woman stepped out of the vehicle, with two of the men not wearing face masks.

The two maskless men and the woman entered the convenience store. Near the entrance, a store employee and a customer tried to convince the men to wear masks.

A man surnamed Huang punches customer. (Taoyuan Police Department image)

One of the men, a 33-year-old surnamed Huang (黃), claimed that he knew the store's manager and demanded that he come out, reported TVBS. Huang then punched the customer.

Such was the force of the punch that the hapless customer slid across the floor until his head hit the checkout counter. The clerk tried to take cover by squatting down and started to call the police.

The customer goes flying toward the counter. (Taoyuan Police Department image)

Huang lunged over the counter and grabbed the clerk by the shirt and forced him to stand up. Huang then demanded to see his manager, before punching him, while his maskless friend pointed his finger at the clerk and shouted at him.

In video of the assault, the men's female companion can be seen trying to persuade them to back away. By the time police officers arrived at the scene, the assailants had fled.

Huang lunges forward to grab the clerk's shirt. (Taoyuan Police Department image)

Police reviewed the surveillance camera footage and tracked the suspect's movements. By Wednesday, police were able to locate Huang and notified him that he is being investigated for assault (傷害罪) and threatening and endangering public safety (恐嚇危害公眾安全罪嫌).

Huang and his accomplice will also be fined for violating the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

Huang grabs clerk's shirt. (Taoyuan Police Department image)

Huang throws punch at clerk. (Taoyuan Police Department image)
