Knicks withstand Brown's 46, outlast Celtics 138-134 in 2 OT

Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) defends New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021... Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart (36) defends New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) shoots over Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 202... New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) shoots over Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) defends Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in ... New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) defends Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Knicks' Kemba Walker (8) celebrates with RJ Barrett (9) after making a three point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game aga... New York Knicks' Kemba Walker (8) celebrates with RJ Barrett (9) after making a three point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) shoots over Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2... New York Knicks' Evan Fournier (13) shoots over Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) shoots over Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith (26) as Jayson Tatum (0) watches during the first half of an NBA basketb... New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) shoots over Boston Celtics' Aaron Nesmith (26) as Jayson Tatum (0) watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points, Evan Fournier made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the second overtime and added 32 against his former team, and the New York Knicks outlasted Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics 138-134 on Wednesday night.

Brown scored a career-high 46 points after overcoming a bout of COVID-19 and Jayson Tatum had the biggest basket of his awful opener with a three-point play that gave Boston a 134-133 lead with 1:05 remaining.

Fournier then hit his fourth 3-pointer of the overtimes with 56 seconds to go and Derrick Rose finished it off with a basket with 22 seconds to play as the Knicks finally put away a game they seemed to have won much earlier.

The Celtics put together a push late in regulation of their first game under coach Ime Udoka and Marcus Smart tied it with a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

RJ Barrett scored all of his 19 points after halftime and Obi Toppin added a career-best 14 for the Knicks. Kemba Walker had 10 points and eight assists against his previous team.

Tatum had 20 points and 11 rebounds, but was 7 for 30 from the field, including 2 for 15 from 3-point range. The U.S. Olympic gold medalist missed badly on a jumper that could have won it at the end of the first overtime.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports