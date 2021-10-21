Alexa
Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Houston 0

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 10:47
Los Angeles Galaxy 2 1 3
Houston 0 0 0

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Kljestan, 5 (penalty kick), 39th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Valentin, 45th+1.

Second Half_3, Los Angeles Galaxy, Cabral, 5 (Chicharito), 47th.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Houston, Michael Nelson, Marko Maric.

Yellow Cards_Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 9th; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 11th; Figueroa, Houston, 37th; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 84th.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Jeremy Kieso, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.

A_13,798.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo (Oniel Fisher, 46th), Nick DePuy, Niko Hamalainen, Derrick Williams (Coulibaly Sega, 68th); Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan Dos Santos (Adam Esperza-Saldana, 71st), Sacha Kljestan, Sebastian Lletget; Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir, 60th), Chicharito (Dejan Joveljic, 60th).

Houston_Michael Nelson; Maynor Figueroa (Tyler Pasher, 46th), Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin (Adam Lundqvist, 46th); Adalberto Carrasquilla (Joe Corona, 62nd), Darwin Ceren (Ian Hoffmann, 80th), Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault; Darwin Quintero, Maximiliano Urruti (Memo Rodriguez, 62nd).

Updated : 2021-10-21 12:12 GMT+08:00

