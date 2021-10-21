Alexa
US state Montana reinstates trade office in Taiwan

Shared values, Taiwan’s geographic advantages drive comeback of trade office

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/21 11:38
Montana Governor Gianforte welcomes members of the Taiwanese delegation. (Montana Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. state of Montana announced the reestablishment of a trade office in Taiwan on Wednesday (Oct. 20) after a nine-year hiatus.

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte said in a tweet the Montana Asia Trade Office in Taiwan is now open for business, which will serve to promote the “world-class products grown, raised, and made here in the Treasure State.”

The state in the western U.S. shut its office in Taiwan in 2010 due to budget issues, but the commercial potential of the Pacific Asian market is driving it back. The return also signals closer U.S.-Taiwan ties and a shared faith in the free market system, CNA quoted Gianforte as saying.

The trade office’s reinstatement marks a warmer bilateral relationship following the inking of a reciprocal driver’s license agreement last year, said Daniel Chen (甄國清), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle.

Taiwan procured over $175 million’s worth of Montana goods in 2019 and 2020 combined, making it one of the state’s largest trading partners, per the state government. Montana mainly exports agricultural products to Taiwan, and imports machinery from the country, wrote CNA.
