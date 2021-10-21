Alexa
Los Angeles FC 3, FC Dallas 2

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 10:21
Los Angeles FC 1 2 3
FC Dallas 2 0 2

First Half_1, FC Dallas, Hollingshead, 3 (Ferreira), 10th minute; 2, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 9 (penalty kick), 33rd; 3, FC Dallas, Jara, 5 (Obrian), 45th+1.

Second Half_4, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 10 (Musovski), 75th; 5, Los Angeles FC, Arango, 11 (Fall), 79th.

Goalies_Los Angeles FC, Jamal Blackman, Tomas Romero; FC Dallas, Phelipe Megiolaro, James Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Hedges, FC Dallas, 59th; Cifuentes, Los Angeles FC, 67th; Hollingshead, FC Dallas, 73rd; Musovski, Los Angeles FC, 89th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Ryan Graves, Ian McKay, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Sergii Demianchuk.

Lineups

Los Angeles FC_Jamal Blackman; Tristan Blackmon (Sebastien Ibeagha, 46th), Mamadou Fall, Marco Farfan (Raheem Edwards, 26th), Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes, Daniel Crisostomo (Bryce Duke, 27th), Brian Rodriguez (Danny Musovski, 60th); Cristian Arango (Michee Ngalina, 84th), Latif Blessing.

FC Dallas_Phelipe Megiolaro; Matt Hedges, Jose Antonio Martinez; Edwin Cerrillo, Ryan Hollingshead, Jader Obrian (Freddy Vargas, 71st), Paxton Pomykal (Szabolcs Schon, 80th), Brandon Servania (Andres Ricaurte, 80th); Jesus Ferreira, Franco Jara (Bryan Acosta, 64th), Ema Twumasi.

