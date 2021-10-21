Ball has 31 points, Hornets rally to beat Pacers 123-122

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball reacts after making a shot against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlott... Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball reacts after making a shot against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and the Charlotte Hornets used a 24-0 third period run to battle back and beat the Indiana Pacers 123-122 on Wednesday night in the opener for both teams.

Indiana led 122-121 on Torrey Craig’s foul shots with 12.7 left. P.J. Washington made two free throws with 4.6 seconds left before Domantas Sabonis missed from 11 feet to seal the Hornets’ victory.

Ball scored 12 points in the third-period run and finished with nine rebounds and seven assists. Gordon Hayward scored 27 points for Charlotte, which got 14 each from newcomers Kelly Oubre Jr. and Ish Smith.

Sabonis scored 33 points, Malcolm Brogdon had 28, and Chris Duarte chipped in with 27 for Indiana. The Pacers had a 21-point lead early in the second half.

76ERS 117, PELICANS 97

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Joel Embiid had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Furkan Korkmaz hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to also score 22 points, and Philadelphia pulled away to beat New Orleans.

A subplot of the season opener for both teams involved who wasn’t playing. New Orleans was without star power forward Zion Williamson, who is recovering from surgery to repair his broken foot. The Sixers were missing disgruntled forward Ben Simmons, who was suspended one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

Brandon Ingram had 25 points for New Orleans, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a season-opening starter at guard in his third season, scored 23 points.

BULLS 94, PISTONS 88

DETROIT (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, leading the Chicago past Detroit.

Detroit’s Jerami Grant was off on an 11-foot baseline jumper with 50 seconds left, missing a chance to tie it. The Bulls sealed the victory by making free throws.

The Pistons were without rookie guard Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick, whose NBA debut was delayed by a sprained right ankle.

DeMar DeRozan had 17 points, and Lonzo Ball had 12 points in their Bulls debut. Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and 11 rebounds at halftime and finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Grant led the Pistons with 24 points.

GRIZZLIES 122, CAVALIES 121

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 37 points and six assists, De’Anthony Melton added 20 points and Memphis pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Cleveland.

Morant and Melton combined for 14 points down the stretch as the Cavaliers pulled within a point on a couple of occasions but could never overtake Memphis. Desmond Bane added 22 points for Memphis.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 25 points, hitting all 11 of his shots from the field. Collin Sexton and rookie Evan Mobley added 17 points each. Cedi Osman, keyed a first-half burst and finished with 15.

WIZARDS 98, RAPTORS 83

TORONTO (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 23 points, Montrezl Harrell had 22 in his Wizards debut and Washington spoiled Toronto’s homecoming.

Kyle Kuzma — acquired with Harrell in the trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Lakers — had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Washington. Spencer Dinwiddie, acquired from the Nets in the same four-team deal, scored 13 points for the Wizards, who led by as many as 29 points to give new coach Wes Unseld Jr. a victory in his first game.

Fred VanVleet scored 12 points and rookie Scottie Barnes had 12 in his debut, but it was a disappointing performance for the Raptors, who played in Toronto for the first time since a Feb. 28, 2020, loss to Charlotte. Toronto relocated to Tampa last season because of border restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

TIMBERWOLVES 124, ROCKETS 106

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his nascent career with 29 points in 31 minutes in Minnesota's victory over Houston.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 30 points and 10 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists.

Christian Wood had 16 points and nine rebounds for Houston.