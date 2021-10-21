Alexa
Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 2

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 10:16
Philadelphia 1 1 2
Minnesota 1 2 3

First Half_1, Minnesota, Hunou, 6 (Fragapane), 41st minute; 2, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 2 (Monteiro), 45th.

Second Half_3, Philadelphia, Gazdag, 3, 54th; 4, Minnesota, Lod, 8 (Reynoso), 63rd; 5, Minnesota, Fragapane, 4, 67th.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Matt Freese; Minnesota, Tyler Miller, Dayne St. Clair.

Yellow Cards_Mbaizo, Philadelphia, 5th; Wagner, Philadelphia, 78th; Martinez, Philadelphia, 83rd; Reynoso, Minnesota, 85th.

Red Cards_Metanire, Minnesota, 77th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Claudio Badea, Edvin Jurisevic. 4th Official_Chris Ruska.

___

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo (Anthony Fontana, 89th), Kai Wagner; Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Maximilian Flach (Jack McGlynn, 74th), Daniel Gazdag, Jose Martinez (Paxten Aaronson, 84th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko.

Minnesota_Tyler Miller; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire; Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay (Robin Lod, 62nd), Adrien Hunou (Osvaldo Alonso, 75th), Emanuel Reynoso (Fanendo Adi, 87th), Wil Trapp; Franco Fragapane (Joseph Yeramid Rosales Erazo, 87th).

Updated : 2021-10-21 12:11 GMT+08:00

