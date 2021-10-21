Mueller scores to give Orlando City 1-1 tie with Montreal

CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic, left, moves the ball past Orlando City's Robin Jansson (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, ... CF Montreal's Djordje Mihailovic, left, moves the ball past Orlando City's Robin Jansson (6) during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim, left, and Orlando City's Robin Jansson go up to try to get advantage on a head ball during the second half of an MLS soc... CF Montreal's Sunusi Ibrahim, left, and Orlando City's Robin Jansson go up to try to get advantage on a head ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Orlando City's Junior Urso, center, and Daryl Dike (18) try to he'd the ball toward the goal as CF Montreal's Kamal Miller (3) defends during the seco... Orlando City's Junior Urso, center, and Daryl Dike (18) try to he'd the ball toward the goal as CF Montreal's Kamal Miller (3) defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis, left, blocks a shot on goal by during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Orla... CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis, left, blocks a shot on goal by during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

CF Montreal's Rudy Camacho, far left, celebrates his goal against Orlando City with teammates including KiKi Struna (24) and Djordje Mihailovic (8) du... CF Montreal's Rudy Camacho, far left, celebrates his goal against Orlando City with teammates including KiKi Struna (24) and Djordje Mihailovic (8) during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Chris Mueller scored for the first time in nearly four months and Orlando City tied 1-1 with Montreal on Wednesday night.

Orlando (12-8-10) is undefeated in its last four games.

The 25-year-old Mueller, who scored a career-best 10 goals last season, scored moments before halftime to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead. It was his third goal of the season, and first since July 3.

Rudy Camacho headed in a corner kick by Djordje Mihailovic in the 51st minute for Montreal (11-10-9), which extended its unbeaten streak to three games.

Orlando is tied with the Philadelphia Union for third in the Eastern Conference with 46 points. As of Wednesday, Orlando would win a tiebreaker between them for the No. 3 seed.

___

