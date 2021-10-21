Alexa
New York City FC 1, Atlanta 1

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 09:49
New York City FC 0 1 1
Atlanta 1 0 1

First Half_1, Atlanta, Moreno, 9 (Araujo), 17th minute.

Second Half_2, New York City FC, Thorarinsson, 2, 90th.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Moralez, New York City FC, 24th; Franco, Atlanta, 60th; Robinson, Atlanta, 85th; Sands, New York City FC, 90th+4.

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Corey Parker, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Ted Unkel.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 61st), Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray; Jesus Medina (Santiago Rodriguez, 62nd), Alfredo Morales (Gedion Zelalem, 73rd), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Heber, 86th), James Sands; Valentin Castellano, Thiago (Talles Magno, 74th).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Alan Franco, Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes; Marcelino Moreno, Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa (Franco Ibarra, 69th); Luiz Araujo (Amar Sejdic, 81st), Brooks Lennon, Erick Torres (Josef Martínez, 59th).

