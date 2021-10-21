Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

New England 3, D.C. United 2

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 09:49
New England 3, D.C. United 2

New England 0 3 3
D.C. United 0 2 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, D.C. United, Robertha, 4, 51st minute; 2, New England, Buksa, 14 (McNamara), 61st; 3, New England, Gil, 4 (Bou), 64th; 4, New England, Bou, 15 (Buksa), 79th; 5, D.C. United, Abila, 3 (Paredes), 90th+4.

Goalies_New England, Matt Turner, Brad Knighton; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Martins, D.C. United, 17th; Polster, New England, 42nd.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho, Geoff Gamble. 4th Official_Thomas Snyder.

___

Lineups

New England_Matt Turner; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler; Carles Gil (Emmanuel Boateng, 87th), Tommy McNamara (Scott Caldwell, 89th), Matt Polster (Luis Caicedo, 46th); Gustavo Bou (Teal Bunbury, 86th), Tajon Buchanan (Arnor Traustason, 81st), Adam Buksa, DeJuan Jones.

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Joseph Mora (Kevin Paredes, 68th), Chris Odoi-Atsem (Tony Alfaro, 81st), Donovan Pines; Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins, Russell Canouse (Junior Moreno, 73rd), Drew Skundrich (Adrien Perez, 68th); Ola Kamara (Ramon Abila, 82nd), Nigel Robertha.

Updated : 2021-10-21 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwan CECC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CECC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'