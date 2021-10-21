Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Higuaín, Makoun score as Inter Miami tops Toronto FC 3-0

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 09:41
Higuaín, Makoun score as Inter Miami tops Toronto FC 3-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federico Higuaín and Christian Makoun scored to help Inter Miami beat Toronto FC 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Nick Marsmann, who allowed four goals in a loss to Columbus on Saturday, had four saves for Miami (10-15-5).

Higuaín stole a pass by goalkeeper Alex Bono and then blasted a roller into the net to open the scoring in the 10th minute. It was the second goal of the season for the 36-year-old Higuaín, who was given a yellow card in the 11th minute for excessive celebration.

Makoun scored just before halftime, slipping a shot inside the far post.

A Toronto (6-17-7) own goal in the 61st minute gave Miami a 3-0 lead.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-21 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwan CECC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CECC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'