Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 09:47
Chicago 4, Cincinnati 3

Chicago 2 2 4
Cincinnati 2 1 3

First Half_1, Chicago, Beric, 6, 14th minute; 2, Chicago, Beric, 7, 17th; 3, Cincinnati, Acosta, 7 (Vazquez), 28th; 4, Cincinnati, Vazquez, 2, 36th.

Second Half_5, Chicago, Medran, 3, 71st; 6, Cincinnati, Blackett, 1, 90th+1; 7, Chicago, Stojanovic, 8, 90th+4.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Bobby Shuttleworth; Cincinnati, Przemyslaw Tyton, Kenneth Vermeer.

Yellow Cards_Bailey, Cincinnati, 29th; Kappelhof, Chicago, 45th+1; Gyau, Cincinnati, 48th; Navarro, Chicago, 68th; Slonina, Chicago, 79th; Cameron, Cincinnati, 80th.

Referee_Jon Freemon. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, C.J. Morgante, Greg Dopka. 4th Official_Luis Arroyo.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein, Jhon Espinoza (Boris Sekulic, 58th), Johan Kappelhof (Gaston Gimenez, 63rd), Mauricio Pineda; Ignacio Aliseda, Alvaro Medran (Luka Stojanovic, 86th), Federico Navarro, Miguel Navarro; Robert Beric (Chinonso Offor, 64th), Fabian Herbers (Brian Gutierrez, 46th).

Cincinnati_Przemyslaw Tyton; Zico Bailey (Joseph-Claude Gyau, 46th), Tyler Blackett, Geoff Cameron, Edgar Castillo (Alvaro Barreal, 53rd), Ronald Matarrita; Luciano Acosta, Allan Cruz (Kyle Scott, 78th), Haris Medunjanin (Kamohelo Mokotjo, 64th); Brenner, Brandon Vazquez (Calvin Harris, 77th).

Updated : 2021-10-21 11:04 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwan CECC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CECC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'