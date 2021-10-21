Alexa
Montreal 1, Orlando City 1

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 09:50
Montreal 0 1 1
Orlando City 1 0 1

First Half_1, Orlando City, Mueller, 3 (Ruan), 45th minute.

Second Half_2, Montreal, Camacho, 2 (Mihailovic), 51st.

Goalies_Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza; Orlando City, Pedro Gallese, Mason Stajduhar.

Yellow Cards_Rosell, Orlando City, 30th; Ibrahim, Montreal, 90th+1; Schlegel, Orlando City, 90th+4.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Kevin Klinger, Logan Brown, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Elvis Osmanovic.

Lineups

Montreal_James Pantemis; Zorhan Bassong (Mustafa Kizza, 69th), Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller, Aljaz Struna; Mathieu Choiniere (Zachary Brault-Guillard, 90th+2), Maciel, Djordje Mihailovic, Matko Miljevic (Sunusi Ibrahim, 46th), Samuel Piette, Joaquin Torres (Ballou Tabla, 86th); .

Orlando City_Pedro Gallese; Robin Jansson, Emanuel Mas, Ruan, Rodrigo Schlegel; Junior Urso, Mauricio Pereyra (Alexandre Pato, 86th), Oriol Rosell (Jhegson Mendez, 70th); Daryl Dike (Tesho Akindele, 86th), Benji Michel (Nani, 66th), Chris Mueller (Silvester Van der Water, 65th).

Updated : 2021-10-21 11:04 GMT+08:00

