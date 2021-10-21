Alexa
Learning kit for Taiwan migrant workers recognized at Japan design award

Kit lauded for helping foreign laborers blend in to society and learn Mandarin

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/21 10:09
Learning kit for Taiwanese migrant workers designed by One-Forty. (One-Forty image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A package of educational materials designed for the migrant community in Taiwan has emerged as one of the 20 Gold Award winners at the Japanese Good Design Award 2021.

Designed by One-Forty, a Taiwanese non-profit dedicated to empowering laborers from Southeast Asia, the “Book & Host Project for Migrants” learning kit was recognized for “contributing to networking among migrant workers,” according to the award organizer.

The kit contains textbooks written in Indonesian, helping people acquire the Chinese language through daily conversations. From taking a bus, shopping, to seeing a doctor, the materials provide the basic know-how for living in Taiwan with vivid illustrations, said One-Forty.

Since its launch in 2019, the package has been delivered to more than 3,000 households in Taiwan. The project also involves online resources for remote learning, which have benefited over 60,000 migrant workers who now call Taiwan home.

Rather than a one-off effort, the non-profit is pushing it as a long-term initiative that will last five to 10 years. It plans to distribute 1,000 such kits a year to every corner of the country in a sponsorship program, making it a society that truly celebrates cultural diversity.

Established in 1957, the Good Design Award is one of the most prestigious design awards in Japan. The 20 Gold Award winners this year were selected from a total of 5,800 submissions, One-Forty said in a press release.

Donate to the initiative via the One-Forty platform.

Learning kit for Taiwanese migrant workers designed by One-Forty. (One-Forty images)
