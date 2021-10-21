Two Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Oct. 20), marking the 11th intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLA planes.

While China sent over 149 military planes into Taiwan’s identification zone at the beginning of the month from Oct. 1-4, the last seven intrusions have seen a noticeable reduction in the number of aircraft. Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)



Flight path of Chinese planes on Oct. 20. (MND image)