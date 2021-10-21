Alexa
United wins in chaos; Bayern, Juventus, Chelsea do it easy

By GRAHAM DUNBAR , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/10/21 06:10
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game with Harry Maguire during the Champions League Group F so...
Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, right, hugs Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo after the Champions League Group F soccer match be...
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with Leroy Sane, right, after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League group E soccer match be...
Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski, bottom, celebrates with Juventus' Moise Kean after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soc...
Zenit's goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk fails to save the goal from Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski during the Champions League group H soccer match between ...
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku is injured during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Malmo at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London...
Chelsea's Jorginho scores his side's second goal from a penalty during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Malmo at the Stam...
Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal during a Champions League group E soccer match between F.C....
Atalanta's Mario Pasalic celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Champions League Group F soccer match between Manchester United and ...
Zenit's Douglas Santos, left, challenges for the ball with Juventus' Mattia De Sciglio during the Champions League group H soccer match between Zenit ...
Chelsea's Timo Werner is injured during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Malmo at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, ...
Chelsea's Andreas Christensen, center, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League group H soccer match between Chelsea and Malmo at th...

GENEVA (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winning goal capped a classic Manchester United comeback win in the Champions League on Wednesday.

In a less chaotic manner, Bayern Munich and Juventus also recorded typical trademark wins to top their groups with three straight victories and no goals conceded.

Trailing 2-0 at halftime at home against Atalanta, United's wild season under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appeared ready to derail with last place in the group beckoning.

Ronaldo put the club back on top, 3-2, in the 81st minute after goals from Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire to deliver a second straight come-from-behind win at Old Trafford in the competition.

Bayern routed Benfica 4-0 with late goals including one from Robert Lewandowski after standout saves by Manuel Neuer in the Lisbon stadium where they won the 2020 title 14 months ago.

It was an efficient 1-0 win for Juventus at Zenit St. Petersburg thanks to an 86th-minute goal by Dejan Kulusevski.

Defending champion Chelsea also cruised to a 4-0 win, against Malmö, but lost strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner to injuries.

Salzburg was the other group leader in action, beating Wolfsburg 3-1 with goals from the kind of young forwards the Austrian champion excels in nurturing then trading on.

Teenage Germany forward Karim Adeyemi scored early before 21-year-old Switzerland winger Noah Okafor scored twice in the second half.

Barcelona finally got a win, 1-0 against Dynamo Kyiv, to end some unwanted historic streaks for the club and stay in contact in the group led by Bayern.

Villarreal, which was beaten by Ronaldo’s stoppage-time winning goal three weeks ago, won 4-1 against Young Boys to lift the Europa League champion from last to second in the group.

A 0-0 draw between Lille and Sevilla dragged down the average goals to three per game with 24 in total one day after a 35-goal rush in the eight games Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-21 07:33 GMT+08:00

