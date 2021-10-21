Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Braves scratch Ynoa from Game 4 start in NLCS vs Dodgers

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 06:22
Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez throws during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 17,...
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias reacts during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the San Franci...
Atlanta Braves' Huascar Ynoa (19) reacts after a Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud hit a RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth innin...

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez throws during the third inning in Game 2 of baseball's National League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 17,...

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias reacts during the fourth inning of Game 5 of a baseball National League Division Series against the San Franci...

Atlanta Braves' Huascar Ynoa (19) reacts after a Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud hit a RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth innin...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Huascar Ynoa was scratched with shoulder inflammation from his scheduled start for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series, then removed from the postseason roster.

Ynoa first experienced discomfort on Monday but believed he would be able to pitch, Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

“He came early, got treatment, went out and played a little catch and it was really tight,” Snitker said. “We’re just not going to take a chance.”

MLB approved a roster substitution for Ynoa, with left-hander Dylan Lee being added for the series. Ynoa is not eligible to return for the World Series, should the Braves advance.

Right-hander Jesse Chavez served as the opener Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. Chavez pitched for the Dodgers in 2016.

“We'll have Jesse get it off the ground like he has before and it may be five hitters or six hitters or whatever it is,” Snitker said.

Left-hander Julio Urías started for the Dodgers, who trailed the series 2-1.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-21 07:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'