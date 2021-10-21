Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Europa League: Daka scores 4 as Leicester beats Spartak 4-3

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 04:01
Leicester's Patson Daka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Leic...
Leicester's Patson Daka, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow a...
Leicester's Patson Daka, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Leicester City ...

Leicester's Patson Daka celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Leic...

Leicester's Patson Daka, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow a...

Leicester's Patson Daka, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Leicester City ...

MOSCOW (AP) — Patson Daka scored four goals to inspire Leicester’s comeback in a 4-3 win over Spartak Moscow in the Europa League on Wednesday.

With Leicester 2-0 down in the Russian capital, the Zambia striker pulled a goal back in the last minute of the first half before netting three more times after the break — in the 48th, 54th and 78th minutes.

Spartak's Aleksandr Sobolev scored late for his second of the match but Leicester held on to reignite its group-stage campaign.

The victory lifted the English Premier League team into second place in Group C ahead of home games with Spartak and Legia Warsaw in November before a final trip to Napoli in December.

Daka, who joined from Salzburg in the offseason, is the first Leicester player to score a hat trick in Europe.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-21 06:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'