Brinker, Baker Hughes fall; Anthem, Abbott Laboratories rise

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 04:20
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Canadian National Railway Co., up $6.50 to $130.79.

The railroad operator beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Anthem Inc., up $30.30 to $424.05.

The health insurer's third-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

Brinker International Inc., down $4.74 to $44.21.

The owner of the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant chains warned investors higher commodity and labor costs would hurt profits.

Lithia Motors Inc., up $3.30 to $342.01.

The auto dealership chain handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $20.09 to $209.20.

The maker of lubricants and degreasers' fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

Baker Hughes Co., down $1.52 to $25.35.

The oilfield services company reported weak third-quarter financial results as it faces supply chain problems and higher costs.

Abbott Laboratories, up $3.97 to $123.31.

The maker of infant formula and medical devices handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., up $3.57 to $54.32.

The trucking company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results on strong shipping demand.

Updated : 2021-10-21 06:05 GMT+08:00

