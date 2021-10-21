BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2561
|Down
|50
|Dec
|2542
|2555
|2499
|2505
|Down
|54
|Jan
|2561
|Down
|50
|Mar
|2599
|2606
|2557
|2561
|Down
|50
|May
|2604
|2618
|2575
|2579
|Down
|41
|Jul
|2605
|2620
|2581
|2586
|Down
|37
|Sep
|2603
|2609
|2578
|2585
|Down
|35
|Dec
|2609
|2609
|2574
|2584
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2580
|2587
|2569
|2580
|Down
|19
|May
|2583
|2586
|2570
|2577
|Down
|20
|Jul
|2568
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2551
|Down
|20