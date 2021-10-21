Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

FIFA aims to make World Cup tournament draw on April 1

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 03:26
Germany's Timo Werner, right, reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between North Mace...
Denmark fans smile after the World Cup 2022, group F qualifying soccer match between Moldova and Denmark, at the Zimbru stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, ...

Germany's Timo Werner, right, reacts after scoring his side's second goal during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match between North Mace...

Denmark fans smile after the World Cup 2022, group F qualifying soccer match between Moldova and Denmark, at the Zimbru stadium in Chisinau, Moldova, ...

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA is set to make the 2022 World Cup finals tournament draw in Qatar on April 1 — with two of the qualifying teams still unknown because of match schedule delays in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The draw ceremony plan was announced Wednesday by FIFA President Gianni Infantino after March 31 was selected as the date to stage, in Doha, the soccer body’s annual congress of 211 member federations.

Just 30 of the 32 qualifying slots for the Nov. 21-Dec. 18 tournament are due to be finalized by the end of March. Only Germany and Denmark have so far confirmed their places alongside host Qatar.

Two places are scheduled to be decided in June at intercontinental playoffs which had to be pushed back from March.

Those games will involve one team from each of Asia, the North American region CONCACAF, Oceania and South America.

FIFA had to create an extra week in the congested calendar for World Cup qualifying games next January because most continents needed to clear their backlog.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-21 04:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
2 Chinese men storm out of California restaurant after Chinese-Americans sing 'Star-Spangled Banner'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'