Mets' Carrasco has surgery to remove bone fragment in elbow

By Associated Press
2021/10/21 02:56
New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP ...

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.

Mets medical director David David Altchek operated Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Carrasco, 34, was obtained by the Mets from Cleveland in January along with shortstop Francisco Lindor. His tore his right hamstring during spring training and didn't make his season debut until July 30.

Carrasco went 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.

He is signed to a contract that pays $12 million next season and includes a $14 million team option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout. The option would become guaranteed if he pitches 170 innings next season and is found to be healthy for the start of the 2023 season.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-21 04:33 GMT+08:00

