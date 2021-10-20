Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 23:50
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stands during a joint press conference with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming ceremony in...
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, stands during a joint press conference with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming cere...
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, walks with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Wedne...
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin walks with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, O...
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, centre walks with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming ceremony, in Bucharest, Romania, We...

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stands during a joint press conference with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming ceremony in...

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, stands during a joint press conference with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming cere...

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, left, walks with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Wedne...

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin walks with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming ceremony in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, O...

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, centre walks with Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a welcoming ceremony, in Bucharest, Romania, We...

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Romania Wednesday as part of a three-country tour to reassure Black Sea allies on security issues amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

Austin met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and paid a visit to Romania's eastern Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase.

“The security and stability of the Black Sea are in the U.S.’s national interest and are critical to the security of NATO’s eastern flank,” he said . “The region, it goes without saying, is vulnerable to Russian aggression.”

Austin added: “We’ve seen evidence of that by ongoing actions in eastern Ukraine, the occupation of parts of Georgia and the militarization of the Black Sea and provocative actions in the air and at sea.”

The Pentagon said Austin’s tour — which has included visits to former Soviet republics Ukraine and Georgia — is a way to “reassure allies and partners of America’s commitment to their sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.”

In the coming days Austin will join a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

Updated : 2021-10-21 01:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Singer voices support for Namewee, says 'being Taiwanese is a Chinsult'
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Conductor in train accident that caused 18 deaths in northeast Taiwan sentenced to jail
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Video shows explosive rockfall strike motorcycles in eastern Taiwan
Video shows explosive rockfall strike motorcycles in eastern Taiwan