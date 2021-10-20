SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Evansville 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 5 Fayetteville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 1 Huntsville 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 4 Knoxville 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 1 Pensacola 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Quad City 2 0 1 0 1 1 5 8 Birmingham 2 0 1 1 0 1 6 10 Peoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vermilion County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Macon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 Roanoke 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 4

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Macon at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.