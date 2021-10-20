THROUGH OCTOBER 19
|G
|FG
|FT
|PTS
|AVG
|James, LAL
|1
|13
|3
|34
|34.0
|Davis, LAL
|1
|15
|2
|33
|33.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|1
|12
|7
|32
|32.0
|Durant, BKN
|1
|13
|3
|32
|32.0
|Curry, GS
|1
|5
|9
|21
|21.0
|Mills, BKN
|1
|7
|0
|21
|21.0
|Connaughton, MIL
|1
|8
|0
|20
|20.0
|Middleton, MIL
|1
|8
|3
|20
|20.0
|Poole, GS
|1
|8
|0
|20
|20.0
|Harden, BKN
|1
|6
|4
|20
|20.0
|Nwora, MIL
|1
|6
|0
|15
|15.0
|Lee, GS
|1
|4
|6
|15
|15.0
|Bjelica, GS
|1
|6
|2
|15
|15.0
|Holiday, MIL
|1
|5
|0
|12
|12.0
|Wiggins, GS
|1
|5
|0
|12
|12.0
|Iguodala, GS
|1
|4
|2
|12
|12.0
|Claxton, BKN
|1
|6
|0
|12
|12.0
|Allen, MIL
|1
|3
|1
|10
|10.0
|Harris, BKN
|1
|3
|0
|9
|9.0
|Anthony, LAL
|1
|3
|1
|9
|9.0
___
|FG
|FGA
|PCT
|Bjelica, GS
|6
|7
|.857
|Holiday, MIL
|5
|7
|.714
|Claxton, BKN
|6
|9
|.667
|Mills, BKN
|7
|11
|.636
|Connaughton, MIL
|8
|13
|.615
|Davis, LAL
|15
|26
|.577
|Iguodala, GS
|4
|7
|.571
|James, LAL
|13
|23
|.565
|Durant, BKN
|13
|25
|.520
|Wiggins, GS
|5
|10
|.500
___
|G
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|1
|5
|9
|14
|14.0
|Bjelica, GS
|1
|2
|9
|11
|11.0
|Durant, BKN
|1
|0
|11
|11
|11.0
|James, LAL
|1
|1
|10
|11
|11.0
|Davis, LAL
|1
|2
|9
|11
|11.0
|Curry, GS
|1
|1
|9
|10
|10.0
|Middleton, MIL
|1
|0
|9
|9
|9.0
|Green, GS
|1
|3
|5
|8
|8.0
|Harden, BKN
|1
|3
|5
|8
|8.0
|Wiggins, GS
|1
|1
|6
|7
|7.0
___
|G
|AST
|AVG
|Curry, GS
|1
|10
|10.0
|Harden, BKN
|1
|8
|8.0
|Antetokounmpo, MIL
|1
|7
|7.0
|Allen, MIL
|1
|6
|6.0
|Green, GS
|1
|6
|6.0
|James, LAL
|1
|5
|5.0
|Rondo, LAL
|1
|5
|5.0
|Bjelica, GS
|1
|4
|4.0
|Durant, BKN
|1
|4
|4.0
|Westbrook, LAL
|1
|4
|4.0