NBA Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 22:01
THROUGH OCTOBER 19

Scoring
G FG FT PTS AVG
James, LAL 1 13 3 34 34.0
Davis, LAL 1 15 2 33 33.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL 1 12 7 32 32.0
Durant, BKN 1 13 3 32 32.0
Curry, GS 1 5 9 21 21.0
Mills, BKN 1 7 0 21 21.0
Connaughton, MIL 1 8 0 20 20.0
Middleton, MIL 1 8 3 20 20.0
Poole, GS 1 8 0 20 20.0
Harden, BKN 1 6 4 20 20.0
Nwora, MIL 1 6 0 15 15.0
Lee, GS 1 4 6 15 15.0
Bjelica, GS 1 6 2 15 15.0
Holiday, MIL 1 5 0 12 12.0
Wiggins, GS 1 5 0 12 12.0
Iguodala, GS 1 4 2 12 12.0
Claxton, BKN 1 6 0 12 12.0
Allen, MIL 1 3 1 10 10.0
Harris, BKN 1 3 0 9 9.0
Anthony, LAL 1 3 1 9 9.0

___

FG Percentage
FG FGA PCT
Bjelica, GS 6 7 .857
Holiday, MIL 5 7 .714
Claxton, BKN 6 9 .667
Mills, BKN 7 11 .636
Connaughton, MIL 8 13 .615
Davis, LAL 15 26 .577
Iguodala, GS 4 7 .571
James, LAL 13 23 .565
Durant, BKN 13 25 .520
Wiggins, GS 5 10 .500

___

Rebounds
G OFF DEF TOT AVG
Antetokounmpo, MIL 1 5 9 14 14.0
Bjelica, GS 1 2 9 11 11.0
Durant, BKN 1 0 11 11 11.0
James, LAL 1 1 10 11 11.0
Davis, LAL 1 2 9 11 11.0
Curry, GS 1 1 9 10 10.0
Middleton, MIL 1 0 9 9 9.0
Green, GS 1 3 5 8 8.0
Harden, BKN 1 3 5 8 8.0
Wiggins, GS 1 1 6 7 7.0

___

Assists
G AST AVG
Curry, GS 1 10 10.0
Harden, BKN 1 8 8.0
Antetokounmpo, MIL 1 7 7.0
Allen, MIL 1 6 6.0
Green, GS 1 6 6.0
James, LAL 1 5 5.0
Rondo, LAL 1 5 5.0
Bjelica, GS 1 4 4.0
Durant, BKN 1 4 4.0
Westbrook, LAL 1 4 4.0

Updated : 2021-10-20 23:59 GMT+08:00

