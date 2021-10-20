Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bitcoin sets high, tops $66,000 on mainstreaming excitement

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 22:16
FILE - This May 12, 2021, file photo shows an advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. Cryptocurrencies have sur...
ProShares CEO Michael Sapir, second right, and company Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, right, lead the New York Stock Exchange opening bell...

FILE - This May 12, 2021, file photo shows an advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram in Hong Kong. Cryptocurrencies have sur...

ProShares CEO Michael Sapir, second right, and company Global Investment Strategist Simeon Hyman, right, lead the New York Stock Exchange opening bell...

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin jumped to a record high Wednesday morning, topping $66,000, as it rides a wave of excitement about getting further mainstreamed by the financial establishment.

Bitcoin was trading at $66,109 as of 10:04 a.m. Eastern time. It’s rallied back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior record set in April. That prior all-time high was nearly $64,889, according to Coindesk.

A day earlier, the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin attracted huge interest from investors looking to get into the surging field of cryptocurrencies. Shares of the ProShares BitCoin Strategy ETF changed hands 24.1 million in a resounding debut.

The ETF doesn’t invest directly in Bitcoin. It instead invests in the futures market tied to Bitcoin, but the industry sees the ETF as offering a way for a new class of investors to get involved in Bitcoin.

Updated : 2021-10-20 23:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan