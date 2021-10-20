Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 3
Springfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 4
Hartford 3 2 1 0 0 4 7 6
Providence 2 1 0 0 1 3 5 5
Charlotte 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
WB/Scranton 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 5
Bridgeport 3 0 1 0 2 2 5 8
Lehigh Valley 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 4
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Syracuse 2 1 0 1 0 3 10 9
Utica 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 2
Laval 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 7
Belleville 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 8
Cleveland 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 10
Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 6
Rochester 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 1 1 0 0 0 2 7 3
Grand Rapids 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 8
Manitoba 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 5
Iowa 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Texas 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 9
Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 3 2 0 0 1 5 11 8
Bakersfield 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Henderson 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 7
Stockton 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 3
Abbotsford 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 11
Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 3 3
Colorado 2 0 1 0 1 1 7 11
San Jose 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Diego 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Ontario 4, Abbotsford 3

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Providence at Utica, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Stockton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7 p.m.

Rockford at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Laval at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-20 23:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan