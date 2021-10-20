Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

France to announce sanctions amid fishing dispute with UK

By SYLVIE CORBET , The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/20 21:51
French fishermen empty their boat at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 202. France wants more fishing licenses from Lond...
FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey. This week France was rallying its EU partners for a j...
People buy fish at the market of the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. France wants more fishing licenses from London,...
Pierre Yves Dachicourt, a French fisherman poses during a interview on his boat at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 202...

French fishermen empty their boat at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 202. France wants more fishing licenses from Lond...

FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, fishing vessels at sea off the coast of Jersey. This week France was rallying its EU partners for a j...

People buy fish at the market of the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. France wants more fishing licenses from London,...

Pierre Yves Dachicourt, a French fisherman poses during a interview on his boat at the port of Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, Friday, Oct. 15, 202...

PARIS (AP) — France will announce potential sanctions over energy prices and trade “by the end of the week” in its fishing dispute with the United Kingdom, the government spokesman said Wednesday.

France vehemently protested the decision last month by the U.K. and the Channel Island of Jersey to refuse dozens of French fishing boats a license to operate in their territorial waters. Paris called the move “unacceptable.”

France considers the restrictions as contrary to the post-Brexit agreement that the British government signed when it left the European Union.

“We are obviously in a position to take sanctions if the agreement is not respected,” French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said. “There are several types of sanctions that are possible: energy prices, access to (French) ports, tariffs issues.”

Jersey, which is only 14 miles (22 kilometers) off the French coast, is a British Crown dependency outside of the U.K. As such, it has its own powers with regard to who is allowed to fish in its territorial waters.

Attal said the sanctions would take effect in November if no deal is reached with the U.K. and Jersey.

France has asked its European Union partners to act as one in the dispute, urging the 27-nation bloc to prepare retaliation measures.

A top French official declined Wednesday to say whether French President Emmanuel Macron will discuss the issue with his counterparts at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. He spoke anonymously in accordance with the French presidency's customary practices.

Earlier this month, France and 10 other EU nations issued a joint declaration denouncing U.K.'s attitude over fishing licenses.

___

Follow all AP stories on post-Brext developments at https://apnews.com/hub/Brexit.

Updated : 2021-10-20 23:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan