Wednesday At Lotto Arena Antwerp, Belgium Purse: €508,600 Surface: Hardcourt indoor ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses): Men's Doubles Round of 16

Denys Molchanov, Ukraine, and Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Kazakhstan, def. Frederik Nielsen, Denmark, and Matej Sabanov, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Federico Delbonis, Argentina, and David Vega Hernandez, Spain, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen (4), Belgium, 5-7, 6-4, 11-9.