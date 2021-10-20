Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 20, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray t-shower;30;25;SW;17;85%;57%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;28;NW;13;59%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;26;12;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NE;6;26%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunlit and warmer;27;18;Sun and some clouds;25;15;SSW;10;39%;4%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thunderstorms;18;10;Cooler with showers;11;8;WNW;31;78%;78%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Partly sunny;7;0;NE;8;81%;36%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Some sun, pleasant;23;10;Rain and drizzle;14;6;NW;15;63%;56%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, mild;15;5;Rain and drizzle;10;0;WSW;25;72%;66%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and nice;30;18;Mostly sunny;31;18;ESE;9;50%;1%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;21;11;Sunshine;21;13;SW;9;73%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;17;15;A stray shower;16;15;ENE;22;79%;80%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine;31;16;Turning sunny, nice;31;16;WNW;15;29%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;23;Showers around;30;23;ESE;6;76%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;Thunderstorms;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;NE;7;84%;86%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;S;9;80%;83%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Winds subsiding;23;15;Partly sunny;21;14;ENE;15;79%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, cool;14;3;Plenty of sun;17;4;NNW;13;39%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, nice;21;7;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;SW;8;71%;61%;3

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;17;15;Windy;16;7;WSW;36;59%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;9;Brief p.m. showers;18;9;SE;8;75%;88%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;18;ENE;10;81%;74%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;18;10;Breezy in the p.m.;18;9;W;19;67%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A heavy thunderstorm;17;9;Rainy times;11;6;W;27;73%;68%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;20;5;Sunny and pleasant;20;8;WSW;9;74%;1%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;19;14;Breezy in the a.m.;19;10;WNW;19;53%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;24;14;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;NNE;14;60%;5%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;20;A couple of t-storms;28;19;NNE;9;56%;81%;3

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;18;10;A p.m. shower or two;17;9;NNW;8;68%;78%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sun;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;19;N;13;40%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Turning cloudy;31;15;Partly sunny;24;15;NNW;19;56%;26%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;19;A thunderstorm;28;20;SE;6;64%;63%;6

Chennai, India;Afternoon showers;34;27;A couple of showers;33;26;SW;8;72%;80%;4

Chicago, United States;A shower in the p.m.;22;13;Breezy with a shower;16;9;NNW;25;64%;58%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;30;25;A morning shower;29;25;SW;9;80%;75%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little rain;15;10;Rain tapering off;11;5;W;15;78%;92%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;WSW;11;64%;0%;8

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;28;18;Partly sunny;29;15;ENE;7;65%;62%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy;33;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;21;SE;19;60%;56%;9

Delhi, India;Sunny and less humid;30;19;Sunny and nice;31;20;W;14;46%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;18;4;Sun and some clouds;20;4;SW;8;25%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;29;25;Decreasing clouds;32;23;WSW;10;69%;11%;5

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;37;24;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;9;60%;12%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler with clearing;12;5;Partly sunny;11;6;W;20;69%;10%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;24;14;Cloudy;21;9;ESE;10;18%;82%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;22;17;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;WSW;16;67%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Humid and warmer;31;24;Morning rain;26;18;N;17;83%;89%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sun and clouds;23;11;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;NE;12;51%;7%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;E;16;70%;66%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Rain;12;9;Rain;12;6;SSW;25;88%;89%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;24;Thunderstorms;31;25;NE;7;83%;83%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;31;24;A little a.m. rain;30;17;N;11;76%;75%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;NE;16;55%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;32;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;NNW;9;45%;11%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;17;Hazy sun;31;19;NE;11;38%;2%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;12;SSW;9;81%;0%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;WNW;9;75%;66%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Brilliant sunshine;33;27;N;15;63%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;22;12;Thickening clouds;25;15;NW;12;30%;55%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;30;9;Warm with sunshine;28;10;N;9;13%;4%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;WSW;19;51%;1%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;18;A t-storm in spots;26;17;NNW;7;81%;56%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and very warm;40;27;Warm with hazy sun;39;27;N;17;20%;0%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, breezy;17;9;Periods of sun, mild;18;11;SW;18;56%;8%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower and t-storm;32;26;A shower and t-storm;32;26;NE;14;74%;80%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower and t-storm;27;22;A t-storm around;28;23;N;9;78%;65%;5

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Clouds and sunshine;33;24;WSW;8;62%;9%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;28;24;A t-storm around;32;25;NNW;7;73%;64%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and warm;20;2;Clouds and sun;20;2;ENE;14;21%;6%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;8;75%;70%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Clouds and sun;17;15;SSE;12;82%;35%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NNW;14;57%;2%;4

London, United Kingdom;Thunderstorms;17;8;A little a.m. rain;12;6;W;18;58%;58%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;23;11;Partly sunny;25;12;S;8;52%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;24;Low clouds may break;28;24;SSW;11;70%;44%;3

Madrid, Spain;Some sun and warm;25;11;Sun and some clouds;22;11;NNE;5;54%;4%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunny and pleasant;31;28;Partly sunny;31;27;WNW;12;66%;34%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;33;25;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;ENE;8;78%;91%;3

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;ENE;7;74%;68%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;25;13;Mainly cloudy;23;15;NE;18;59%;24%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;A thunderstorm;23;13;N;11;59%;79%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;29;27;A t-storm around;30;26;ENE;17;60%;73%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain at times;11;9;Not as cool;15;6;SW;19;71%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray shower;31;25;Decreasing clouds;31;25;SSE;14;68%;41%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;22;13;Partly sunny;23;15;NNE;11;64%;27%;8

Montreal, Canada;Warmer;16;9;Rain, mainly early;15;8;S;5;88%;91%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and chilly;3;0;Rain and drizzle;13;10;SW;21;85%;68%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;25;Sunny;33;25;N;12;64%;0%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Cloudy;26;14;NNE;18;52%;40%;4

New York, United States;Sunny and breezy;24;14;Mostly sunny, warm;23;15;SSW;11;52%;65%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;WNW;10;40%;1%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;3;Increasing clouds;12;4;S;18;61%;18%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;16;11;Mostly cloudy;18;11;N;12;50%;14%;2

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and warmer;12;5;Cooler, morning rain;8;1;NNW;11;83%;72%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;Rain at times;14;3;SW;14;98%;93%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers;30;25;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;ESE;23;67%;30%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;WNW;7;84%;78%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;24;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;9;84%;91%;10

Paris, France;Breezy in the p.m.;21;11;Showers around;15;3;N;18;53%;60%;2

Perth, Australia;Afternoon showers;19;15;Rather cloudy;19;11;S;22;63%;32%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;S;6;79%;85%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid;34;25;Partly sunny, humid;33;24;SE;17;69%;26%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;ESE;9;69%;67%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;22;14;Windy;16;5;W;32;58%;29%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;15;-1;Sun and some clouds;14;0;NE;7;58%;2%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;11;Showers, some heavy;19;12;N;12;74%;90%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sunshine;25;17;Mostly sunny, humid;24;14;NW;9;83%;5%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;ENE;12;68%;74%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;3;2;A shower in the a.m.;7;2;ESE;14;72%;67%;1

Riga, Latvia;Rain, breezy;15;13;A shower and t-storm;15;7;SW;26;83%;82%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;19;17;Mostly cloudy;21;17;E;12;75%;41%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hot;38;23;Sunny and very warm;36;22;ENE;10;19%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;22;11;Partly sunny;22;16;SE;14;77%;70%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and ice;4;3;Showers, not as cool;12;7;S;15;86%;94%;0

San Francisco, United States;A couple of showers;17;16;A couple of showers;20;14;SSW;24;79%;93%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;17;A t-storm or two;28;17;ENE;10;71%;71%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a t-storm;31;25;A thunderstorm;31;25;ESE;15;72%;78%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;17;A shower and t-storm;24;17;SW;8;99%;77%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Cloudy;24;14;Partly sunny;22;14;NE;17;22%;0%;9

Santiago, Chile;Cooler with some sun;21;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;SW;12;52%;33%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;31;24;A shower and t-storm;30;23;N;11;82%;83%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;23;14;Sun and some clouds;19;8;NNW;13;67%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Rain and drizzle;15;11;An afternoon shower;18;11;S;10;67%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;15;3;Clouds and sun;14;3;WNW;6;58%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;16;12;Cloudy and cool;16;12;NNW;15;77%;27%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon showers;27;25;Brief a.m. showers;31;25;N;7;70%;85%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;18;5;SSW;7;70%;3%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;30;25;A passing shower;31;25;E;21;70%;80%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain, not as cool;15;8;Rain;12;3;WSW;10;82%;86%;1

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;21;16;A little a.m. rain;21;16;ENE;17;69%;67%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Cloudy, low humidity;27;24;Periods of rain;27;21;NE;14;68%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain;13;9;A shower and t-storm;12;5;SSW;17;92%;82%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;23;13;Rain and drizzle;17;4;NW;14;58%;90%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;15;6;Mostly sunny;14;6;NE;11;62%;12%;3

Tehran, Iran;Very windy;23;11;Showers around;19;11;SE;9;43%;87%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;N;12;53%;6%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;E;8;56%;70%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;21;12;Partly sunny;19;12;NNE;11;44%;29%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;19;14;A couple of showers;16;7;WNW;22;87%;82%;1

Tripoli, Libya;An afternoon shower;24;19;Becoming cloudy;28;20;SE;11;59%;40%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;25;18;Plenty of sunshine;29;17;S;15;55%;2%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;7;-9;Plenty of sunshine;7;-10;ESE;9;48%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;13;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;16;11;ESE;15;54%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;17;8;Mostly cloudy;17;9;W;14;70%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny, hot;33;23;A little a.m. rain;34;23;E;7;64%;91%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain, breezy;14;12;A shower and t-storm;15;5;WSW;22;70%;82%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;12;Windy;17;7;WSW;35;69%;38%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;12;9;Warmer;16;9;ESE;17;64%;7%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;32;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;8;76%;66%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;18;3;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;NE;4;40%;1%;4

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-20 22:22 GMT+08:00

