Man City fan attacked, hospitalized after CL game in Belgium

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 20:00
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A Manchester City supporter has been hospitalized after being attacked following a Champions League match in Belgium, the English club said Wednesday.

City said it was working with police in Belgium and Manchester to establish more information about the incident, which took place after the team’s 5-1 win at Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The Belgian club said the supporter was on his way back home from watching the match at Jan Breydel Stadium and was attacked in a parking lot.

“Our thoughts and best wishes go out to the family and friends of the Belgian-based supporter, who remains in hospital,” City said in a statement.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-20 22:22 GMT+08:00

