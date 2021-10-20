Alexa
Taiwan police pick up ‘evil landlady’ after she fails to show up for prison term

Supreme Court still reviewing separate jail term of 9 years and 8 months

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/20 20:47
Chang Shu-ching (center) being escorted out of a police car Wednesday to serve her prison sentence. 

Chang Shu-ching (center) being escorted out of a police car Wednesday to serve her prison sentence.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police picked up “evil landlady” Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶) in New Taipei City on Wednesday (Oct. 20) evening after she failed to show up in the morning to start an eight-month prison sentence.

Chang built up a reputation in the Taiwanese media for swindling and extorting an estimated 78 tenants over the years by various methods, including hiding key elements of contracts and making false claims against them.

One of the claims against her ended with a prison sentence of eight months, for which she was supposed to show up at the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

After she failed to appear, a warrant was issued, and police located her and picked her up after intercepting her car in Zhonghe District around 5 p.m., the Liberty Times reported. She reportedly asked for a postponement of her prison sentence for “family reasons,” but her request was turned down.

Chang was taken to a women’s detention center in Taipei, but she will spend most of her sentence at a women’s prison facility in Taoyuan City. A prison sentence of nine years and eight months for other cases was still being reviewed by the Supreme Court, CNA reported.
Updated : 2021-10-20 21:17 GMT+08:00

