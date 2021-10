Wednesday Tenerife, Spain Purse: $235,238 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor TENERIFE, SPAIN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Tenerife Ladies Open (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romania, 6-2, 7-5.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Darija Jurak (1), Croatia, def. Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, 6-0, 6-2.