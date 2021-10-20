Alexa
German police seize weapons in raid of far-right group

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 18:33
BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Germany say police have searched 14 premises across the country in connection with a suspected far-right extremist group whose members had discussed preparing for an armed revolt.

Berlin police said officers searched premises in the capital and three other states Wednesday linked to 15 suspects belonging to a group that called itself “Berserker Clan.”

Police said they seized firearms, ammunition and other weapons, as well as electronic storage device, drugs and doping substances.

The suspects are accused of forming or being members in a criminal organization. There was no immediate word about arrests.

Updated : 2021-10-20 20:49 GMT+08:00

