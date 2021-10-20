Risk of traffic fatalities highest for seniors in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pedestrians and scooter drivers in Taiwan who are in the senior age group run the highest risk of getting involved in fatal traffic accidents, according to Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) statistics.

The statistics showed that a total of 1,709 people died in traffic accidents in Taiwan from January to July this year, an average of eight deaths a day, CNA reported. Seniors, classified as people over 65 years old, accounted for 40% of the traffic-related deaths in the first seven months of the year, indicating that the risk of traffic fatalities is the highest for seniors among all age groups in the country, the report said.

According to the MOTC’s analysis, among seniors, pedestrians and scooter drivers accounted for the most traffic deaths, at more than 75% of the total. The phenomenon means the issue of senior deaths in traffic accidents needs the most attention and improvement, the analysis said.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Yen-po (陳彥伯) said the severity of traffic accidents has been getting worse in recent years and that 60% of all traffic accidents happened at intersections, causing about 1,300 deaths every year, according to the report.

Traffic safety instructor Wu Ming-chang (吳明璋) reminded seniors that when crossing a street, they must take note of several factors, such as “if the time shown in the signal is enough for them to cross,” “whether any vehicles from the left and right are running the red light,” as well as any “left-turning vehicles from ahead and right-turning vehicles from behind.”