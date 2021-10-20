Namibia wins toss, elects to field against Netherlands

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Namibia won the toss and elected to field Wednesday in its T20 World Cup game against the Netherlands.

Both teams lost their opening Group A games by an identical margin of seven wickets, with Sri Lanka beating Namibia and Ireland defeating the Dutch thanks to fast bowler Curtis Campher’s four wickets in four balls.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said dew later in the game played a part in his team's loss, which encouraged him to bowl first on Wednesday.

Netherlands captain Pieter Seelaar also wanted to bowl first.

In the late game, 2014 champion Sri Lanka will take on Ireland. The top two teams from the group qualify for the Super 12 which begins Saturday.

