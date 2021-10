Wednesday At Olympic Stadium Moscow Purse: $697,125 Surface: Hardcourt indoor MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Wednesday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 32

Federico Coria, Argentina, def. Alibek Kachmazov, Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, def. Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Hugo Nys (2), Monaco, 7-5, 6-7 (6), 10-7.