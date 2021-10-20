Taiwan aims to become space power within 5 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On its 30th anniversary Wednesday (Oct. 20), the National Space Organization (NSPO) said it wanted to turn Taiwan into a space power within the next three to five years.

A Space Development Act was approved in May, and the NSPO can look forward to upgrading its status from a division of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) to an autonomous government body when the Legislative Yuan passes the necessary changes, the Liberty Times reported. The government listed space as one of its six priority development areas, giving the sector an extra boost.

Within the next five years, Taiwan would see the training of space personnel and the development of the necessary technology to occupy a place in the relevant supply chain, NSPO Director General Wu Jong-shinn (吳宗信) said at the presentation of a book about the organization’s first three decades Wednesday.

The organization plans to launch the second locally made satellite, the Triton, next year, with the FORMOSAT-8 scheduled for 2023 and the B5G low-orbit communication satellite for 2025.