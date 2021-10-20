Taiwanese mother who murdered own children to be re-sentenced on Nov. 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A single mother who appealed the death penalty she received for killing her two children last year will be re-sentenced in a second trial on Nov. 11.

According to prosecutors, the mother, surnamed Wu (吳), was single-handedly raising her six-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter after a divorce. However, last February, her financial situation became extremely severe, and the problem was compounded by her feud with her elder brother and sister-in-law.

One day she took her children to a hotel room, where she tried to smother them to death with pillows, CNA reported. Because her children fought back, Wu temporarily gave up.

Two days later, Wu drugged her two children before strangling them to death. After the heinous act, she sent messages to her ex-husband, saying, “I will be gone, gone to accompany the children, so they won’t be alone on their way to heaven,” before committing suicide, the report said.

Wu’s ex-husband rushed to the hotel, only to find that the children were deceased. Wu survived after receiving emergency treatment.

The New Taipei District Court held that Wu was extremely cruel, selfish, and abominable for ending her children’s lives. Noting that she showed no remorse for her actions, the court sentenced her to death.

Wu decided to appeal the death sentence in the Taiwan High Court. During a hearing on Monday for the second trial, the mother cried many times, admitting that though she had killed her two children, she very much regretted her actions.

She told the high court judges that she dreamed of her children every day. Wu added that she had asked her ex-husband’s family for child support, but the request was denied, according to the report.

She said that though she was not a perfect mother, she would give herself a score of 99 out of 100 for how she took care of the children in the past seven years. Wu admitted that she failed in overcoming pressure from financial, family, and emotional problems.

Citing the court-commissioned mental assessment made by the Taiwan Forensic Psychology Association, prosecutors in the second trial argued that Wu did not have any mental illnesses or cognitive disorders at the time of the crime because she was able to send messages to her ex-husband after killing her children.

Wu penned a letter for the judges in the second trial, in which she described how she brought up the children by herself and that she was a responsible mother who was suffering from depression, for which she was still taking medicine.

She added that she has had suicidal thoughts for a long time. Her suicidal thoughts had been discovered by teachers in her children’s kindergarten, who later reported their discovery to New Taipei’s Social Welfare Department, according to the report.

Wu's attorney argued that according to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, she should not be sentenced to death, and asked the court to give her a jail term instead.

Sentencing for the second trial is scheduled for Nov. 11.

※ If you are having suicidal thoughts, please call 1995, 1980, or 1924 for counseling and help.