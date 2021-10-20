Alexa
Hosein replaces Allen in West Indies squad at T20 World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/10/20 15:49
West Indies' Ravi Rampaul, second right, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the Cricket Twenty20 World C...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The West Indies drafted in left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein as a replacement for injured Fabian Allen on Wednesday for cricket's Twenty20 World Cup.

The ICC’s technical committee approved the pre-tournament replacement after Allen withdrew because of an ankle injury.

Hosein made his debut earlier this year but is yet to pick up a wicket in a T20 international. The 28-year-old Hosein played for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and took 13 wickets in 11 games at an average of 15.92.

Hosein was already a travelling reverse in the United Arab Emirates after the ICC allowed squads to have extra players due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The two-time champion West Indies lost a warm-up game by seven wickets to Pakistan on Monday and was playing another warmup on Wednesday against Afghanistan.

The Caribbean squad is in Group 1 along with Australia, England, South Africa and the two qualifiers in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. The West Indies open against England on Saturday.

