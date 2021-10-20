Alexa
Travelers flying to Taiwan's outer islands no longer need PCR testing

Travelers departing from 5 major Taiwan airports exempt from PCR testing when flying to outer islands

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/20 16:25
A lighthouse in Penghu, one of the areas likely to benefit from government travel vouchers. 

A lighthouse in Penghu, one of the areas likely to benefit from government travel vouchers.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Travelers departing from five airports in Taiwan no longer need to undergo PCR testing to fly to the country's outer islands.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) on Tuesday (Oct. 19) announced that after consulting with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), passengers departing from five major airports will no longer be required to undergo PCR testing before flying to the nation's outlying islands, effective Wednesday (Oct. 20). The five airports which will be exempt from COVID testing requirements include, Taipei Songshan Aiport, Taichung International Airport, Chiayi Airport, Tainan Airport, and Kaohsiung International Airport.

Instead of providing a negative PCR test result, travelers only need to fill out health declaration cards before boarding the plane. However, if they display symptoms of the virus, they could be denied entry.

During a server outbreak of the disease that started in May, five airports with flights to Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu set up rapid screening stations. By June 2, PCR testing stations had been set up in the airports.

Starting on Wednesday, passengers who are asymptomatic but have experienced suspected symptoms over the past 14 days will still need to undergo screening at these airports. Passengers can also proactively request screening if they feel it is necessary.

If a passenger reports suspected symptoms of the virus on their health declaration card prior to a flight, airline staff are required to prohibit their boarding onto the plane in accordance with Article 25 of the "Model Contract for Formalization of Domestic Air Passenger Transportation."

The CAA emphasized that due to the rapid changes in the pandemic, it continues to cooperate with the CECC in reviewing relevant polices and will resume mandatory PCR testing at any time if necessary in the future.
Updated : 2021-10-20 17:46 GMT+08:00

