Taiwan delegation to join Czech Republic, Lithuania trade talks during Europe tour

National Development Council group will visit Lithuania, Czech Republic, Slovakia to explore investment opportunities

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/20 15:47
A delegation of 66 Taiwanese business representatives, government officials will engage in talks with Lithuanian, Czech businesses. (Pexels photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the National Development Council's (NDC) upcoming tour of Central and Eastern Europe, a Taiwanese delegation of 66 people will participate in partnership negotiations with Czech officials and business representatives, as well as attend a bilateral trade and investment forum with Lithuania.

The delegation will first visit the Czech Republic between Saturday (Oct. 23) and Oct. 26, CNA reported. Taiwanese business representatives and government officials will join a talk at the Czech Senate, meet officials from CzechInvest and CzechTrade, as well as representatives from organizations such as the Czech-Taiwanese Business Chamber.

A partnership negotiation event for business representatives from both countries is scheduled for Oct. 25, while the fifth Czech Republic-Taiwan Bilateral Economic Consultation Dialogue will also take place during the delegation’s visit, according to CNA.

The delegation will then travel to Lithuania and remain in the country from Oct. 26-29, during which they will participate in a bilateral trade and investment forum. The forum will include a business-to-business discussion event held by Enterprise Lithuania and Invest Lithuania.

No details of the NDC's itinerary in Slovakia have been revealed yet.

The NDC announced its plan to lead a delegation on a tour of Europe to explore investment opportunities in September, following increasing official exchanges in previous months. The Czech Republic and Lithuania have repeatedly donated medical supplies to Taiwan, and vice versa.

Despite China’s repeated protests over Taiwan's relations with the Czech Republic and Lithuania, the East Asian democracy's ties with both nations have continued to warm. Lithuania in particular has faced Beijing’s economic and diplomatic retaliation since the Baltic nation agreed to allow Taiwan to establish the “Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania” in Vilnius.

However, Lithuania remains undaunted, and now plans to reinforce its trade and investment partnership with Taiwan. On Monday (Oct. 18), Lithuanian’s Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group Chair Matas Maldeikis announced plans to lead a delegation to Taiwan in December to discuss how both countries can work more closely together economically and politically.
National Development Council
Czech Republic
Lithuania
Czech-Taiwan relations
Lithuania-Taiwan relations
NDC
Lithuania Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group

Updated : 2021-10-20 16:44 GMT+08:00

