Nine Taiwanese startups recognized at ‘Next Big’ event in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Nine innovative Taiwanese startups were presented with awards from President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Tuesday (Oct. 19) at an event at Taipei 101.

The nine companies were selected as “NEXT BIG” representatives of “Startup Island TAIWAN,” an initiative backed by the National Development Council to promote the country’s startup ecosystem, as well as help startups expand overseas.

Speeches were given by National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), the nine startup heads, and President Tsai. The minister and startup CEOs highlighted achievements from the companies, while Tsai commended the firms for not only being leaders among the startup community but also for helping connect Taiwan with the rest of the world.

The president then talked about advancements in the nation’s digital competitiveness, pointing out that the country was ranked the eighth-most competitive digital economy in the 2021 IMD World Digital Competitive rankings released in September, also marking the first time Taiwan was in the top 10.

Tsai then presented the awards to the nine companies. The startups awarded were blockchain security company CoolBitX, electric scooter maker and battery ecosystem provider Gogoro, skincare brand Greenvines, AI solution firm iKala, cloud solution provider Kdan Mobile, travel platform KKday, e-commerce design platform Pinkoi, live streaming platform 17Live, and retail cloud service provider 91APP.



President Tsai with startup heads at awards ceremony. (CNA photo)