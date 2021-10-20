Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Think tank raises Taiwan GDP growth forecast to 5.84%

Inflation a concern at 1.84% for 2021

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/20 15:23
The CIER sees Taiwan's economy grow by 5.84% in 2021. 

The CIER sees Taiwan's economy grow by 5.84% in 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is likely to expand by 5.84% this year instead of by the 5.16% forecast three months ago, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said Wednesday (Oct 20).

The higher figure was based on a combination of continued export growth and recovery of the domestic market, CNA reported. Economic growth in 2022 was likely to settle at a lower 3.55%.

The new figure for 2021 was the highest level of GDP expansion since 2011, and was the result of private investment and exports performing better than previously expected, the think tank said.

While the government’s issuance of stimulus vouchers to boost consumption in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic had already been calculated into the projections, the CIER cautioned that power supply problems in China could still adversely impact the economy.

Inflation formed another concern, with a marked change from a decline of 0.24% in 2020 to a 1.84% rise forecast for 2021. The CIER warned that rising prices overseas might impact domestic products, with the restaurant sector having already announced price increases.

Businesses might choose to pass on the higher prices to consumers in a chain reaction, though, the CIER predicted next year’s inflation to be at 1.8%, about the same level as this year.
economic growth
economic growth rate
GDP
GDP growth rate
inflation
CPI
CIER
Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research

RELATED ARTICLES

30% of Taiwan food vendors could raise menu prices by up to 10%
30% of Taiwan food vendors could raise menu prices by up to 10%
2021/10/18 12:21
CPTPP membership would add 2% to Taiwan’s economic growth
CPTPP membership would add 2% to Taiwan’s economic growth
2021/09/23 15:08
ADB raises Taiwan growth prediction to 6.2% for 2021
ADB raises Taiwan growth prediction to 6.2% for 2021
2021/09/22 16:23
India must get its house in order before it can counter China
India must get its house in order before it can counter China
2021/09/16 18:24
Fitch Ratings raises Taiwan to AA level for first time since 2012
Fitch Ratings raises Taiwan to AA level for first time since 2012
2021/09/10 15:43

Updated : 2021-10-20 16:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan