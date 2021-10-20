Filipina, Indonesian latest Sinovac breakthrough cases in Taiwan

A person shows a dose of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine at the Saidal factory in Constantine, Wednesday, Sept.29, 2021. Algeria's first home-produ... A person shows a dose of the CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine at the Saidal factory in Constantine, Wednesday, Sept.29, 2021. Algeria's first home-produced coronavirus vaccines came off the assembly line Wednesday, as part of a cooperation deal with the makers of China's Sinovac vaccine. The "CoronaVac" vaccines were made at the Saidal factory in the Algerian city of Constantine, which authorities say is aiming to produce up to 5 million doses per month. (AP Photo) (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 20) reported that two of its three new breakthrough COVID-19 infections that day had been vaccinated with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine (CoronaVac).

A breakthrough infection is defined as a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after they have completed the full vaccine schedule. On Wednesday, Lo Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that all four of the imported COVID cases reported that day had received vaccines, with all but one qualifying as breakthrough infections.

Among the three breakthrough cases, case No. 16,454 is a Hungarian woman in her 30s who received doses of both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT) vaccines. Case No. 16,455 is a woman from the Philippines in her 20s who received two doses of Sinovac.

Case No. 16,456 is an Indonesian woman in her 30s who also had been fully vaccinated with the Sinovac jab.

A report released by Chile's Health Ministry in August found that Sinovac was 58.5% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID, 89.7% effective in preventing ICU admissions, and 86.4% effective in preventing death. In contrast, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 87.7%, 98.3%, and 100% effective in these respective categories, while AstraZeneca also had higher efficacy rates of 68.7%, 100%, and 100%.

A Brazilian study involving 60.6 million recipients also published in August found that those inoculated with Sinovac had a 54.2% lower risk of infection, 72.6 lower risk of hospitalization, 74.2% lower risk of ICU admission, and a 74% lower risk of death. The numbers for those inoculated with AstraZeneca were again significantly higher at 70%, 86.8%, 88.1%, and 90.2%.

Data released by Malaysia's Health Ministry on Sept. 9 revealed that Sinovac recipients accounted for the highest percentage of deaths among vaccinated individuals. From June 7 to Sept. 6, Sinovac vaccine recipients accounted for 710 of 922 deaths, or 77%, despite comprising only 51.5% of vaccinated people.

In comparison, recipients of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine accounted for 206 deaths, or 22.3%, with 43.6% of the population fully inoculated with the shot. This equates to 10.11 vaccine breakthrough deaths per every 100,000 fully vaccinated recipients of Sinovac, compared to 3.47 for every 100,000 BioNTech recipients.