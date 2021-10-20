Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 4 imported infections

Taiwan reports 4 COVID cases imported from Hungary, Philippines, Indonesia, and US

  105
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/20 14:19
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 20) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases.

In a press release issued that afternoon, the CECC announced four imported COVID cases and no local infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 846.

Imported cases

According to the CECC, the four imported cases are all females between the ages of 10 and 30. Between Oct. 6-17, they entered Taiwan from Hungary (case No. 16,454), the Philippines (case No. 16,455), Indonesia (case No. 16,456), and the U.S. (case No. 16,457).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,781,738 COVID tests, with 3,764,827 coming back negative. Out of the 16,347 confirmed cases, 1,708 were imported, 14,585 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 846 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 834 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 319 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 infections
coronavirus cases

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case in New Taipei
Taiwan reports 1 local COVID case in New Taipei
2021/10/19 14:14
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
2021/10/18 14:30
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 4 imported breakthrough infections
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 4 imported breakthrough infections
2021/10/15 14:39
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 5 imported breakthrough infections
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 5 imported breakthrough infections
2021/10/14 14:19
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, no deaths
2021/10/13 14:19

Updated : 2021-10-20 14:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan