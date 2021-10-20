Taiwan reports zero local COVID cases, 4 imported infections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Oct. 20) reported zero new local COVID-19 cases.

In a press release issued that afternoon, the CECC announced four imported COVID cases and no local infections. The CECC did not announce any deaths, leaving the total COVID death toll at 846.

Imported cases

According to the CECC, the four imported cases are all females between the ages of 10 and 30. Between Oct. 6-17, they entered Taiwan from Hungary (case No. 16,454), the Philippines (case No. 16,455), Indonesia (case No. 16,456), and the U.S. (case No. 16,457).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 3,781,738 COVID tests, with 3,764,827 coming back negative. Out of the 16,347 confirmed cases, 1,708 were imported, 14,585 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 846 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 834 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 319 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.