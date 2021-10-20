Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Resolution 2758 not an excuse to exclude Taiwan from UN

Former US official says China distorted UN resolution in 1971 to deny Taiwan international recognition

  229
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/20 11:59
Former US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien speaks in a webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. 

Former US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien speaks in a webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former U.S. national security advisor is advocating Taiwan’s inclusion in the United Nations, suggesting a U.N. resolution has been misinterpreted to block the country’s rightful access to the international organization.

Robert O'Brien, who served as the national security advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, rebutted China’s sovereignty claim over Taiwan on the back of U.N. Resolution 2758. He currently heads a Taiwan-U.S. relations task force at Washington, D.C.-based think tank Global Taiwan Institute (GTI) and made the remarks in a webinar on Tuesday (Oct. 19).

United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed on Oct. 25 in 1971, recognized the government in Beijing as the only legitimate representative of China. Taiwan was subsequently removed from the U.N.

O'Brien argued the resolution only pertains to the issue of China’s seat in the U.N. He added that any other claims invoking the resolution should be regarded as “part of the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda and disinformation campaign,” reported CNA.

He made a case for recognizing Taiwan’s success in warding off the COVID-19 virus during the earlier stages of the pandemic and its contributions to global health. He noted that even officials at the White House war room “wore masks manufactured by Taiwan.”

It would be dangerous to continue barring Taiwan from U.N. institutions, he said, which strips the world of the opportunity to learn about the country’s expertise from disaster prevention to epidemic response. The former U.S. official also called upon the Biden administration to send the right signals by granting Taiwan organizations the international status they deserve and ensure unnecessary restrictions on the country will not be imposed.
Taiwan
U.S.
UN
Resolution 2758
China
COVID-19
Chinese Community Party

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
Taiwan CEEC deputy head chastises reporter for calling China 'Mainland'
2021/10/19 17:48
German experts, politicians call on new government to support Taiwan
German experts, politicians call on new government to support Taiwan
2021/10/19 17:43
Popularity rankings of local officials reshuffled in Taiwan opinion poll
Popularity rankings of local officials reshuffled in Taiwan opinion poll
2021/10/19 16:51
Defense Ministry says Taiwan closely observing China's military development
Defense Ministry says Taiwan closely observing China's military development
2021/10/19 16:43
UK-Taiwan trade meeting focuses on cooperation in energy and technology
UK-Taiwan trade meeting focuses on cooperation in energy and technology
2021/10/19 16:37

Updated : 2021-10-20 13:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan independence flag on CCP website
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Taiwan to relax mask policy on Tuesday
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Video shows ship packed with Chinese tanks for 'future battlefield' in Taiwan
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan reports zero COVID cases for 1st time since April
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Taiwan President vows action against deepfakes amid celebrity porn case
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Frenchman Remy Gils receives Taiwan citizenship after 15 years
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Chinese social media targets satirical duet by Namewee with Taiwan-based singer
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Four confirmed dead, two still missing in New Taipei river accident
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Winter coats are back in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan
Outdoor exercise is mask-free starting today in Taiwan