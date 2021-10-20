Barkov breaks tie in 3rd, Panthers defeat Lightning 4-1

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) tries to control the puck in front of Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) during the first per... Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) tries to control the puck in front of Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Panthers left wing Frank Vatrano, left, tries to move around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman during the first period of an NHL ho... Florida Panthers left wing Frank Vatrano, left, tries to move around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) goes in on a break-away after getting around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and left win... Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) goes in on a break-away after getting around Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and left wing Ross Colton (79) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) splits between Tampa Bay Lightning center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) d... Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) splits between Tampa Bay Lightning center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare (41) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period of a... Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) makes a save on a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) flies through the air after trying to get around Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during... Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) flies through the air after trying to get around Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) dumps the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of an NHL ... Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) dumps the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) works the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of an NHL ho... Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) works the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Jan Rutta (44) during the third period ... Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with defenseman Jan Rutta (44) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the third perio... Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Sam Reinhart (13) during the second p... Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour (62) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with center Sam Reinhart (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Panthers players celebrate with goaltender Spencer Knight (30) after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game Tuesd... Florida Panthers players celebrate with goaltender Spencer Knight (30) after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) is held up by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey g... Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) is held up by Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) and left wing ... Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Carter Verhaeghe (23) and left wing Anthony Duclair (10) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the go-ahead goal 3:40 into the third period and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game by beating the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Barkov slammed a loose puck in the crease past Andrei Vasilevskiy for his second of the season. It came 1:04 after the Lightning tied it 1-all on Brayden Point’s goal.

Florida also got goals from defenseman Brandon Montour, Anton Lundell and Anthony Duclair. Sam Reinhart had two assists and rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 30 saves in his first start this season for the Panthers, who are 3-0-0 for the second straight season.

Knight, drafted 13th overall by Florida in 2019, has won all five of his regular-season appearances. He was 1-1 against the Lightning in the first round of last season’s Stanley Cup playoffs.

Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in his fourth consecutive start for the Lightning, who were coming off back-to-back overtime wins after a 6-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on opening night.

Montour gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 6:12 of the second, beating Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot from near the right faceoff dot for his first of the season. Point tied it 2:36 into the third when his slap shot from the high slot ticked the stick of Panthers defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and zipped past Knight.

Lundell gave Florida a two-goal lead when he beat Vasilevskiy with 6:41 remaining for his first NHL goal in his third game. Duclair scored for the third straight game when he hit the empty net with 2:06 left.

The Lightning played without forward Nikita Kucherov, who sustained a lower-body injury during Tampa Bay’s 2-1 overtime victory against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. Coach Jon Cooper said Tuesday he expects Kucherov to return before the end of the season.

Kucherov missed the 2020-21 regular season following hip surgery, but returned to lead the Lightning with 32 points in 23 games to help them repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.

Lightning: Have three days off before hosting Colorado on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports